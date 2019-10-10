NVS Provisional Answer Key 2019 released: Raise objections by October 11

Samiti has released the NVS Answer Key 2019. The provisional answer key for the NVS 2019 Exams has been released on navodaya.gov.in. The results are for the "NVS 2019 miscellaneous teacher exams" conducted on September 17 and October 3, 2019. The Samiti had conducted the miscellaneous teacher exam (Art, Music, Librarian & PET- Male & Female) on October 3, 2019 and PGT (Maths) Exam on September 17, 2019.

NVS has allotted time to candidates to challenge the answers on the answer key. Candidates who feel that any of the answers provided in the key are wrong can visit the official website and raise objections. The Samiti will release the final and official NVS Answer Key 2019 of PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/MISC exams after analysing the objections raised by the candidates.

Steps to raise objections to NVS Provisional Answer Key 2019

Objections against the answer key can be raised on navodaya.gov.in till October 11, 2019. Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections:

Step 1: Click here to visit the page directly

Step 2: Enter asked credentials

Step 3: Raise objection to the answer you found incorrect

The results of the exam will be released after the final answer key. The NVS Cut off Marks 2019 will be released along with the result. The cutoff marks are decided after considering factors like the difficulty level of the exam, total number of candidates and total number of vacancies.