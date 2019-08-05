ONGC recruitment 2019: Know the last date to apply for 214 apprentice posts

2019: The Ltd (ONGC) has invited applications for 214 apprentice posts at its Mumbai branch. The online application process for the apprentice posts began from July 23, 2019, and the last date to apply for 2019 is Monday (August 5, 2019). ONGC proposes to engage apprentices at its offices in Mumbai for a period of 12 months under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested candidates can apply to ONGC Apprentice Online Management website on ongcapprentices.co.in.

Only residents of the various districts of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for ONGC apprentice 2019. Click on ‘ Notice’ in dropdown under ‘Career’ section to read the full ONGC job advertisement.

ONGC Education Qualification

General and OBC candidates among ONGC applicant must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate and SC/ST/PwBD candidates 40 per cent marks in aggregate. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC & PwBD (in identified trades) will be applicable in accordance with the government’s prescribed percentage for ONGC 2019.

ONGC age eligibility: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years

How to apply for ONGC recruitment 2019

According to ONGC recruitment notice, candidates can apply for ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019 through paper-based application only in the prescribed format and the ONGC application form 2019 along with requisite attachments should be submitted at ONGC office today by 5 pm.

Send ONGC application form 2019 to the following address through post or courier, super scribing as ‘Apprentice Application’ on the upper right corner of the envelop - In-charge SDC, ONGC, Mumbai NBP Green Heights, Plot No. C-69, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Candidates have to apply for any one post only. If any candidate or applicant submits application for more than one job then his or her application shall be rejected

Assistant HR: 125 Posts

Accountant: 5 Posts

Secretarial Assistant: 46 Posts

Electrician: 5 Posts

Electronics Mechanic: 3 Posts

Instrument Mechanic: 8 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant): 12 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 10 Posts

Points to remember before applying for ONGC

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full recruitment notice for details of eligibility criteria and selection modalities before submission of ONGC application form 2019

Candidates should not have undergone Apprenticeship either in ONGC or in any other organisation earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training

Candidates who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment of these qualifications shall not be eligible for being engaged as Apprentices at ONGC

Documents to be attached along with ONGC application form 2019

Copy of Aadhaar Card

Copy of PAN Card

10th pass/Matriculation certificate/Birth Certificate for verification

Semester-wise/year-wise mark sheets and graduation degree/ITI pass certificate in respective discipline

Conversion certificate/formula issued by university/college

SC/ST/OBC/Disability certificates by reserved category candidates in the prescribed format

About ONGC



ONGC is an Indian multinational oil and gas company. Its registered office is now at New Delhi, India. It is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the government of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.