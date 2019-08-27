RECPDCL recruitment: Apply today for chief project manager, other posts

REC PDCL recruitment: REC Power Distribution Company Ltd, Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of chief project manager and others. Candidates can apply through the official website today.

RECPDCL vacancy: Post details

Chief Project Manager (Tech): 02

Deputy Executive Engineer (Tech): 03

Assistant Executive Engineer (Tech): 05

Assistant Senior Finance Executive: 02

Educational Qualification:

Chief Project Manager (Tech): B.E/B.Tech. degree with any discipline with 60% Marks.

Deputy Executive Engineer (Tech): B.E/B.Tech degree with Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/MBA (Marketing) with 60% Marks.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Tech): B.E/B.Tech degree with Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/IT/CS with 60% Marks.

Assistant Senior Finance Executive: Chartered Accountant/Post Graduate Diploma/Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource and Graduate in any discipline.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through RECPDCL’s website recpdcl.in by today.

RECPDCL vacancy: Steps to apply

Log on to the official website recpdcl.in

Fill in the require details

Pay fee

Click on the submit button

Take a print out of the application for future use