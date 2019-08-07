RRB JE Result 2019 to be announced today on rrbcdg.gov.in, check steps

RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Board (RRB) is going to declare on Wednesday the railway exam result 2019 for Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts. Candidates who appeared for RRB JE Prelims Exam 2019 will be able to check RRB JE Result 2019 on the official website of RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in. The result will be accessible on all the regional websites of RRB.

RRB Bangalore, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Kolkata and RRB Mumbai are likely to announce the RRB JE Result 2019 on their respective websites.

The RRB had conducted the Junior Engineer Prelims Exam 2019 from May 22 to June 2, 2019 at several exam centres across all the railway boards to recruit for 13,538 vacancies. According to the official notification, the RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019 is under finalisation, and the list of shortlisted candidates for the CBT-2 will be released shortly. The RRB declared the RRB JE provisional Answer Key 2019 on July 11, 2019 and RRB JE 2019 Final Answer Key on July 25, 2019.





The RRB has already declared the date for RRB JE Stage 2 Exam 2019 either during the last week of August or first week of September this year. Selection of candidates for RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 will be based on marks obtained in RRB CBT 1 Exam 2019.

How to check RRB JE Result 2019

Visit the official website of RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on ‘Result’ on RRB homepage

Click on ‘RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019’ link

Download the result for reference during the RRB JE CBT-2 Exam 2019

About Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the Indian There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.