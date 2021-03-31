SSC CGL result 2018 final result to be declared today; all you need to know

-
ALSO READ
SSC CGL result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in: Steps to check Tier 3 result
SSC CGL notification 2021: Apply from today; know exam date & other details
SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies' list released on ssc.nic.in, apply before Dec 15
At 508 kmph, reptilian SSC Tuatara hypercar is the world's fastest car
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
-
SSC CGL result 2018 final result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce SSC CGL 2018 final result today. The SSC CGL result will be released on the Commission's official website - ssc.nic.in. The Tier I examination was conducted from June 4 to 19, 2019. Those candidates who cleared the exam had to appear for Tier II examination that was conducted from September 11 to 13, 2019 and Tier III examination was conducted on December 29, 2019. The Tier III result was announced on September 30, 2020.
The qualified candidates had to appear for skill test and document verification.
SSC CGL Result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2018 link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.
Step 4: Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
SSC CGL 2018 will fill up a total of 11, 271 posts. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018.
About SSC
The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.
About SSC CGL
The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor