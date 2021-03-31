SSC CGL result 2018 final result to be declared today; all you need to know

result 2018 final result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce 2018 final result today. The result will be released on the Commission's official website - ssc.nic.in. The Tier I examination was conducted from June 4 to 19, 2019. Those candidates who cleared the exam had to appear for Tier II examination that was conducted from September 11 to 13, 2019 and Tier III examination was conducted on December 29, 2019. The Tier III result was announced on September 30, 2020.

The qualified candidates had to appear for skill test and document verification.

SSC CGL Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2018 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

SSC CGL 2018 will fill up a total of 11, 271 posts. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018.

About SSC

The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

About SSC CGL

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.