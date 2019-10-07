SSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for vacant sub-inspector, stenographer posts

The (SSC) has started the application process for to Sub-Inspector/Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts in the and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Commission has also commenced the SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Grade C&D application process.



Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting SSC's official website - www.ssc.nic.in. Those interested should first read the official notifications available in the website to check if they are eligible to apply.

Click here to read the notification for "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF Examination, 2019"

Click here to read the notification for "Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019"

The SSC CPO 2019-20 application process commenced on September 17, 2019 and will end on October 16, 2019. The examinations will be held from December 11 to December 13, 2019.

Important Dates for SSC CPO-SI Delhi Police, CAPFs & ASI in CISF 2019-20 Exam:

Submission of application: September 17 to October 16, 2019

Fee payment last date: October 18, 2019

Examination (paper 1): December 11 , 2019 to December 13, 2019

Dates of PET & PST and the paper-2 exam are yet to be notified.

SSC CPO 2019-20 Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit SSC's official website - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "apply" tab in the top panel

Step 3: Click on "CAPF"

Step 4: "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF Examination, 2019" will appear written on the screen. Click on "apply" link next to it

Step 5: Login as a new user to apply for the SSC CPO 2019-20 Exam

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Grade C & D Exam

Those interested to apply can do so till October 18, 2019. SSC will conduct the examination for of Stenographer Grade C (Group-B Non Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade D (Group C) from May 5 to May 7, 2020.

The process to apply is similar to that of the SSC CPO. After clicking on "apply" on SSC's official website, candidates need to click on "Steno C & D". In the new page, one will find "Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination,2019" written on the screen. Candidates need to click on "apply" written next to it. Login as a new user after that and complete the application process.





Click here for more and related news