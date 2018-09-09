Pained by your receding hairline? Why you should consider a hair transplant

Has a receding hairline been giving you sleepless nights? Let’s face it: No one desires a premature baldness. What’s the solution? Yes, you could go for a hair transplant, but many are wary about these surgeries, especially with so many myths around transplants. Are they safe? Could one blindly go for them without a care in the world? Do they have serious long-term health implications? Is there a 100 per cent success rate? Is there any side effect?



These are just some of the questions, and their answers could range from an emphatic yes to an emphatic no – with all shades of yes and no in between.

For one, going for a hair transplant is not a bad idea, provided it’s done at an accredited medical centre; you must get yourself evaluated clinically and medically before going for a surgery.

Although scarring, redness and drowsiness are some common problems that you face after a hair transplant, it is usually temporary and the results can be impressive, depending on the doctor you choose to visit.

We spoke to Dr Gaurang Krishna, a dermatology consultant and specialist hair transplant surgeon, and asked a few questions to help you decide whether or not to go for a surgery; and if you are going for one, how you should go about it.

Before and After Hair Transplantation

Hair Transplant is a surgical procedure to cover the bald areas of the scalp. In this surgery, permanent roots are taken out from the back of the scalp, or beard or body hard sometimes, and planted in the bald areas of the head. Slowly, these roots sprout new and naturally growing hair. It is a minimally invasive procedure which is relatively safe and hassle-free if done properly.

Does a hair transplant hurt during or after the procedure?



As said earlier, hair transplant is a minimally invasive procedure done under local anaesthesia. The only painful part is the anaesthesia injection – and that is a very mild discomfort, and even less so with experienced hands and correct technique. Most patients rate the surgical pain 2 on a scale of 1 to 10 – with 1 being not painful and 10 extremely painful.

Does hair transplant leave scar? Is it safe for everyone?



It leaves a minor scar and, if the surgery is done properly, that is not visible to the naked eye. The procedure is safe and result-oriented under experienced hands with good technology/infrastructure.

What is treatment? Is it permanent? Does it help grow new hair?



FUE is the most popular hair transplant technique. It stands for Follicular unit Extraction. The results are permanent and it grows new hair on bald areas of the head.

How many sessions are required for a hair transplant procedure?



Usually one or two sessions are enough to cover the entire scalp. A typical session of approximately 8,000 hair threads covers half the scalp.

Does a hair transplant have any side effects?



It is a fairly safe procedure. Minor complications like swelling and mild pain might be there in the first week. It doesn’t affect the brain, eyes, etc. However, if performed by inexperienced hands, problems like long-term pain, infection, anaesthesia complications cannot be ruled out.

For how many days does one need to be away from work? Is it safe to go outside immediately after the treatment?



It is mandatory that you stay away from work for at least three days, as the wounds are fresh and your head has to be covered by a surgical cap. After three days, a normal cap might be used and the person could resume office. Work from home is possible from the next day itself. It is best to stay indoors for two days after the transplant.

What’s the cost involved in a hair transplant procedure?



The cost varies from doctor to doctor. Typically, a one-day session for the FUE technique involving roughly 8,000 hair threads would be Rs 125,000 to Rs 150,000 at a reputed clinic.

Can you give some general tips to prevent hair loss?



Hair loss is a cumulative effect of genetics and lifestyle. We don’t have any control on our genes but we can surely control our lifestyle. Stress is the most common inducer of hair loss, so that must be avoided. A balanced diet is needed for good healthy hair. Proteins, vitamins and minerals are the building blocks of hair. Carbohydrates must be low in your diet.

Mild cleansing products of good quality should be used. Excessive blow-drying, particularly with hot driers, should be avoided. Hard water also leads to hair breakage. Improper lifestyle like heavy smoking, irregular sleep cycle, crash diets, are all bad for hair.

What is the best natural remedy for a head full of healthy hair?



Apart from the things discussed earlier, soy, onion juice application and castor oil are supposed to promote hair growth. Egg yolk is considered a good natural conditioner. Curd and lemon are good anti-dandruff agents.