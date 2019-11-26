S P Jain Global bags 50% international offers, top offer at Rs 45 lakh

As part of its ongoing campus placements, S P Jain Global said that it witnessed over 50 per cent of its flagship Global MBA programme and the Master of Global Business programme batch of 2019 securing international offers. The attracted international offers from locations across India, Dubai, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Qatar and Africa, among others.

The highest offer for its GMBA programme was Rs 45 lakh, which is 10 per cent more than the top offer in 2018, while the average offer was around Rs 20 lakh. The Global MBA programme is designed for professionals with over three years of experience and the batch has an average work experience of over six years.

On the other hand, S P Jain Global's Master of Global Business programme saw the highest salary offer in 2019 grow by 16 per cent to Rs 36 lakh over 2018, while the average offer was Rs 18.5 lakh. The Master of Global Business programme is designed for graduates with 0-3 years of work experience and the batch has an average work experience of over a year.

Consulting emerged as the top recruiting sector, with 24 per cent placement offers, followed by logistics & supply chain at 17 per cent and information technology at 16 per cent. Other recruiting sectors in this season include fintech, banking, investment banking, retail, luxury, education, staffing, energy and pharmaceutical.

Among functions and roles, sales & marketing offers formed 35 per cent of total, followed by consulting (24 per cent), logistics & supply chain (15 per cent), IT (nine per cent), finance (nine per cent) and general (eight per cent).

Top recruiters in the Global MBA programme this season included KPMG, Dell, Rivoli, KPI soft, Tata NYK, Accenture Strategy, E&Y, Deloitte, Vector Consulting, Cedar Consulting, Cogoport, Johnson & Johnson, Adani, Genpact, PWC, Barclays, Ceva Logistics, Zenrooms and Sofis. For the Master of Global Business programme, top recruiters included multinational companies such as Deloitte, Schneider Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Landmark Group, Kuehne+Nagel, Redington Gulf, Aramex, Westcon, Dunia Finance, Homebox, Danzas, Essar, Johnson & Johnson, Adani, Cogoport, Cedar Consulting and Genpact.

Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the School’s full-time postgraduate programmes, said the successful placement was augmented by S P Jain Global's tri-city learning model, which has campuses in the leading business cities such as Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai.

"Our students have a unique edge when it comes to competing for global jobs. Having lived and studied in three of the world’s top business cities, they have first-hand knowledge of how to operate and succeed in a global business environment. They know how to work in global teams; they have a global mindset and are emotionally intelligent, and their skills have continued to reap rewards in the form of better jobs and salaries long after they graduate," said Grandhi.