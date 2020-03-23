108 stocks from BSE500 index tank over 50% in a month; IndusInd plunges 71%

-
Among sectors, banks, metal, realty, auto, and capital goods have underperformed the market by falling in the range of 39 per cent to 44 per cent.
Equity markets witnessed yet another round of across-the-board sell-off on Monday as India, along with many other countries, went into a lockdown to stem the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank have plunged 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, in the last month. Shriram Transport Finance, Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, L&T Financial Holdings from the financial sector were down in the range of 60 per cent and 65 per cent on the BSE.
With COVID-19 related risks rising in India and major cities approaching the brink of shutdown, loans in retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) sector are increasingly looking at risk.
Adopting a cautious approach amid the worldwide outbreak, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have already pulled out a net Rs 62,612 crore from the Indian capital markets in the past one month, exchange data show.
Analysts at JP Morgan believe the current conditions call for a potential "force majeure" and the regulators will likely need to allow for a "moratorium" on retail and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) loans.
Apart from this, a sharp reduction in rates will also be welcome as we believe the system’s capability to transmit it at this point is much better vs. last year thanks to excess liquidity and lower non-performing lending (NPLs), the brokerage firm said in financials update.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|LOSS(%)
|INDIABULLS HOUS.
|95.60
|338.30
|-71.7
|INDUSIND BANK
|342.70
|1181.75
|-71.0
|FUTURE RETAIL
|106.90
|342.45
|-68.8
|WELSPUN CORP
|68.45
|203.90
|-66.4
|INTELLECT DESIGN
|48.65
|142.30
|-65.8
|EQUITAS HOLDINGS
|39.85
|114.05
|-65.1
|SHRIRAM TRANS.
|481.40
|1342.05
|-64.1
|SPICEJET
|33.50
|92.95
|-64.0
|UJJIVAN FIN.SER.
|141.50
|385.40
|-63.3
|I T D C
|110.45
|297.15
|-62.8
|MAGMA FINCORP
|19.00
|49.85
|-61.9
|DELTA CORP
|59.75
|156.55
|-61.8
|M & M FIN. SERV.
|150.10
|381.50
|-60.7
|TAKE SOLUTIONS
|39.10
|99.20
|-60.6
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|48.80
|123.10
|-60.4
|QUESS CORP
|222.50
|544.85
|-59.2
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|36.75
|89.85
|-59.1
|GAYATRI PROJECTS
|10.35
|25.30
|-59.1
|I D F C
|14.55
|35.55
|-59.1
|VARROC ENGINEER
|165.05
|402.75
|-59.0
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|150.25
|365.45
|-58.9
|PIRAMAL ENTERP.
|660.00
|1599.45
|-58.7
|PNB HOUSING
|172.90
|416.95
|-58.5
|VA TECH WABAG
|91.85
|217.20
|-57.7
|RAYMOND
|247.35
|583.85
|-57.6
|VENKY'S (INDIA)
|626.20
|1476.75
|-57.6
|ARVIND FASHIONS.
|146.50
|343.09
|-57.3
|GENERAL INSURANC
|90.20
|210.40
|-57.1
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|10.00
|23.25
|-57.0
|ASHOK LEYLAND
|36.40
|84.25
|-56.8
|IIFL FINANCE
|81.20
|187.95
|-56.8
|LEMON TREE HOTEL
|26.95
|62.10
|-56.6
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|116.70
|267.65
|-56.4
|SADBHAV ENGG.
|36.15
|82.35
|-56.1
|CENTRUM CAPITAL
|8.55
|19.45
|-56.0
|TATA MOTORS
|69.70
|158.45
|-56.0
|DISH TV
|4.89
|11.11
|-56.0
|CHOLAMAN.INV.&FN
|146.10
|331.95
|-56.0
|ADANI POWER
|25.50
|57.65
|-55.8
|FUTURE LIFESTYLE
|168.35
|380.55
|-55.8
|ICICI SEC
|226.20
|511.05
|-55.7
|KEI INDS.
|231.55
|522.40
|-55.7
|REPCO HOME FIN
|137.45
|308.65
|-55.5
|G S F C
|31.05
|69.70
|-55.5
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|89.55
|200.30
|-55.3
|WELSPUN INDIA
|20.30
|45.35
|-55.2
|TATA MOTORS-DVR
|29.35
|64.85
|-54.7
|WOCKHARDT
|161.95
|357.50
|-54.7
|BEML LTD
|397.35
|875.45
|-54.6
|SOBHA
|153.90
|338.35
|-54.5
|IDFC FIRST BANK
|18.35
|40.30
|-54.5
|EIH
|65.85
|144.35
|-54.4
|AXIS BANK
|339.85
|743.95
|-54.3
|VEDANTA
|65.00
|142.30
|-54.3
|MAHINDRA CIE
|70.85
|154.85
|-54.3
|FUTURE CONSUMER
|9.49
|20.70
|-54.2
|ADITYA BIRLA CAP
|41.40
|90.10
|-54.1
|HIMATSING. SEIDE
|49.60
|107.40
|-53.8
|MOTHERSON SUMI
|56.75
|122.90
|-53.8
|JUBILANT LIFE
|252.60
|546.55
|-53.8
|HERITAGE FOODS
|170.00
|367.75
|-53.8
|UPL
|270.45
|584.15
|-53.7
|V I P INDS.
|209.00
|450.70
|-53.6
|AVANTI FEEDS
|259.15
|558.60
|-53.6
|PHILLIPS CARBON
|60.15
|129.60
|-53.6
|SUNTECK REALTY
|182.25
|390.05
|-53.3
|GHCL
|81.00
|172.50
|-53.0
|DALMIA BHARA.
|409.10
|868.65
|-52.9
|CREDITACC. GRAM.
|467.80
|992.65
|-52.9
|JAI CORP
|47.75
|101.15
|-52.8
|IFB INDS.
|243.85
|516.45
|-52.8
|HINDALCO INDS.
|89.75
|189.85
|-52.7
|BANDHAN BANK
|196.60
|415.80
|-52.7
|MAS FINANC SER
|515.90
|1089.50
|-52.7
|ASHOKA BUILDCON
|47.05
|99.35
|-52.6
|MANAPPURAM FIN.
|83.50
|176.15
|-52.6
|BOMBAY DYEING
|38.70
|81.65
|-52.6
|NCC
|19.80
|41.75
|-52.6
|MAH. SCOOTERS
|2240.00
|4711.25
|-52.5
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|56.00
|117.60
|-52.4
|RBL BANK
|147.15
|308.85
|-52.4
|CANARA BANK
|82.60
|172.75
|-52.2
|NCC
|20.00
|41.75
|-52.1
|ADANI ENTERP.
|123.45
|257.50
|-52.1
|ADANI GAS
|89.10
|185.50
|-52.0
|TIME TECHNOPLAST
|25.00
|52.05
|-52.0
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|42.85
|89.10
|-51.9
|KPIT TECHNOLOGI.
|42.00
|87.30
|-51.9
|BALRAMPUR CHINI
|79.20
|164.55
|-51.9
|HEG
|481.45
|998.75
|-51.8
|BAJAJ FINSERV
|4703.60
|9709.50
|-51.6
|PRISM JOHNSON
|31.00
|63.95
|-51.5
|JINDAL STEEL
|93.95
|193.35
|-51.4
|SONATA SOFTWARE
|164.50
|338.45
|-51.4
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|49.85
|102.45
|-51.3
|BAJAJ FIN.
|2375.20
|4880.70
|-51.3
|FEDERAL BANK
|42.80
|87.55
|-51.1
|TV18 BROADCAST
|13.20
|26.90
|-50.9
|SONA KOYO STEER.
|38.70
|78.60
|-50.8
|GE T&D INDIA
|68.45
|138.95
|-50.7
|BAJAJ FINSERV
|4789.30
|9709.50
|-50.7
|JINDAL STAIN. HI
|35.55
|72.05
|-50.7
|PC JEWELLER
|8.70
|17.60
|-50.6
|PARAG MILK FOODS
|51.40
|103.80
|-50.5
|INFIBEAM AVENUES
|29.15
|58.75
|-50.4
|AMARA RAJA BATT.
|382.80
|769.90
|-50.3
|AU SMALL FINANCE
|585.00
|1173.45
|-50.2
|APOLLO TYRES
|78.85
|158.15
|-50.1
