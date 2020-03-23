108 stocks from BSE500 index tank over 50% in a month; IndusInd plunges 71%

The ongoing carnage in the Indian equity has seen the share price of more than one out of every five stocks in the S&PBSE 500 index more than halve in the past month. A total of 108 stocks from the index tanked between 50 per cent to 73 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE 500 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 36 per cent in the same period.

Among sectors, banks, metal, realty, auto, and capital goods have underperformed the market by falling in the range of 39 per cent to 44 per cent.

Equity witnessed yet another round of across-the-board sell-off on Monday as India, along with many other countries, went into a lockdown to stem the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank have plunged 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, in the last month. Shriram Transport Finance, Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, L&T Financial Holdings from the financial sector were down in the range of 60 per cent and 65 per cent on the BSE.

With COVID-19 related risks rising in India and major cities approaching the brink of shutdown, loans in retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) sector are increasingly looking at risk.

Adopting a cautious approach amid the worldwide outbreak, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have already pulled out a net Rs 62,612 crore from the Indian capital in the past one month, exchange data show.

Analysts at JP Morgan believe the current conditions call for a potential "force majeure" and the regulators will likely need to allow for a "moratorium" on retail and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) loans.

Apart from this, a sharp reduction in rates will also be welcome as we believe the system’s capability to transmit it at this point is much better vs. last year thanks to excess liquidity and lower non-performing lending (NPLs), the brokerage firm said in financials update.