Selling has been overdone, market is nearing a bottom
108 stocks from BSE500 index tank over 50% in a month; IndusInd plunges 71%

Among sectors, banks, metal, realty, auto, and capital goods have underperformed the market by falling in the range of 39 per cent to 44 per cent

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank have plunged 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, in the last month

The ongoing carnage in the Indian equity markets has seen the share price of more than one out of every five stocks in the S&PBSE 500 index more than halve in the past month. A total of 108 stocks from the index tanked between 50 per cent to 73 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE 500 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 36 per cent in the same period.

Among sectors, banks, metal, realty, auto, and capital goods have underperformed the market by falling in the range of 39 per cent to 44 per cent.

Equity markets witnessed yet another round of across-the-board sell-off on Monday as India, along with many other countries, went into a lockdown to stem the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank have plunged 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, in the last month. Shriram Transport Finance, Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, L&T Financial Holdings from the financial sector were down in the range of 60 per cent and 65 per cent on the BSE.

With COVID-19 related risks rising in India and major cities approaching the brink of shutdown, loans in retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) sector are increasingly looking at risk.

Adopting a cautious approach amid the worldwide outbreak, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have already pulled out a net Rs 62,612 crore from the Indian capital markets in the past one month, exchange data show.

Analysts at JP Morgan believe the current conditions call for a potential "force majeure" and the regulators will likely need to allow for a "moratorium" on retail and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) loans.

Apart from this, a sharp reduction in rates will also be welcome as we believe the system’s capability to transmit it at this point is much better vs. last year thanks to excess liquidity and lower non-performing lending (NPLs), the brokerage firm said in financials update.


COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
INDIABULLS HOUS. 95.60 338.30 -71.7
INDUSIND BANK 342.70 1181.75 -71.0
FUTURE RETAIL 106.90 342.45 -68.8
WELSPUN CORP 68.45 203.90 -66.4
INTELLECT DESIGN 48.65 142.30 -65.8
EQUITAS HOLDINGS 39.85 114.05 -65.1
SHRIRAM TRANS. 481.40 1342.05 -64.1
SPICEJET 33.50 92.95 -64.0
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 141.50 385.40 -63.3
I T D C 110.45 297.15 -62.8
MAGMA FINCORP 19.00 49.85 -61.9
DELTA CORP 59.75 156.55 -61.8
M & M FIN. SERV. 150.10 381.50 -60.7
TAKE SOLUTIONS 39.10 99.20 -60.6
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 48.80 123.10 -60.4
QUESS CORP 222.50 544.85 -59.2
EDELWEISS.FIN. 36.75 89.85 -59.1
GAYATRI PROJECTS 10.35 25.30 -59.1
I D F C 14.55 35.55 -59.1
VARROC ENGINEER 165.05 402.75 -59.0
PRESTIGE ESTATES 150.25 365.45 -58.9
PIRAMAL ENTERP. 660.00 1599.45 -58.7
PNB HOUSING 172.90 416.95 -58.5
VA TECH WABAG 91.85 217.20 -57.7
RAYMOND 247.35 583.85 -57.6
VENKY'S (INDIA) 626.20 1476.75 -57.6
ARVIND FASHIONS. 146.50 343.09 -57.3
GENERAL INSURANC 90.20 210.40 -57.1
RELIANCE INFRA. 10.00 23.25 -57.0
ASHOK LEYLAND 36.40 84.25 -56.8
IIFL FINANCE 81.20 187.95 -56.8
LEMON TREE HOTEL 26.95 62.10 -56.6
GRAPHITE INDIA 116.70 267.65 -56.4
SADBHAV ENGG. 36.15 82.35 -56.1
CENTRUM CAPITAL 8.55 19.45 -56.0
TATA MOTORS 69.70 158.45 -56.0
DISH TV 4.89 11.11 -56.0
CHOLAMAN.INV.&FN 146.10 331.95 -56.0
ADANI POWER 25.50 57.65 -55.8
FUTURE LIFESTYLE 168.35 380.55 -55.8
ICICI SEC 226.20 511.05 -55.7
KEI INDS. 231.55 522.40 -55.7
REPCO HOME FIN 137.45 308.65 -55.5
G S F C 31.05 69.70 -55.5
SOMANY CERAMICS 89.55 200.30 -55.3
WELSPUN INDIA 20.30 45.35 -55.2
TATA MOTORS-DVR 29.35 64.85 -54.7
WOCKHARDT 161.95 357.50 -54.7
BEML LTD 397.35 875.45 -54.6
SOBHA 153.90 338.35 -54.5
IDFC FIRST BANK 18.35 40.30 -54.5
EIH 65.85 144.35 -54.4
AXIS BANK 339.85 743.95 -54.3
VEDANTA 65.00 142.30 -54.3
MAHINDRA CIE 70.85 154.85 -54.3
FUTURE CONSUMER 9.49 20.70 -54.2
ADITYA BIRLA CAP 41.40 90.10 -54.1
HIMATSING. SEIDE 49.60 107.40 -53.8
MOTHERSON SUMI 56.75 122.90 -53.8
JUBILANT LIFE 252.60 546.55 -53.8
HERITAGE FOODS 170.00 367.75 -53.8
UPL 270.45 584.15 -53.7
V I P INDS. 209.00 450.70 -53.6
AVANTI FEEDS 259.15 558.60 -53.6
PHILLIPS CARBON 60.15 129.60 -53.6
SUNTECK REALTY 182.25 390.05 -53.3
GHCL 81.00 172.50 -53.0
DALMIA BHARA. 409.10 868.65 -52.9
CREDITACC. GRAM. 467.80 992.65 -52.9
JAI CORP 47.75 101.15 -52.8
IFB INDS. 243.85 516.45 -52.8
HINDALCO INDS. 89.75 189.85 -52.7
BANDHAN BANK 196.60 415.80 -52.7
MAS FINANC SER 515.90 1089.50 -52.7
ASHOKA BUILDCON 47.05 99.35 -52.6
MANAPPURAM FIN. 83.50 176.15 -52.6
BOMBAY DYEING 38.70 81.65 -52.6
NCC 19.80 41.75 -52.6
MAH. SCOOTERS 2240.00 4711.25 -52.5
GIC HOUSING FIN 56.00 117.60 -52.4
RBL BANK 147.15 308.85 -52.4
CANARA BANK 82.60 172.75 -52.2
NCC 20.00 41.75 -52.1
ADANI ENTERP. 123.45 257.50 -52.1
ADANI GAS 89.10 185.50 -52.0
TIME TECHNOPLAST 25.00 52.05 -52.0
INDBULL.REALEST. 42.85 89.10 -51.9
KPIT TECHNOLOGI. 42.00 87.30 -51.9
BALRAMPUR CHINI 79.20 164.55 -51.9
HEG 481.45 998.75 -51.8
BAJAJ FINSERV 4703.60 9709.50 -51.6
PRISM JOHNSON 31.00 63.95 -51.5
JINDAL STEEL 93.95 193.35 -51.4
SONATA SOFTWARE 164.50 338.45 -51.4
RAIN INDUSTRIES 49.85 102.45 -51.3
BAJAJ FIN. 2375.20 4880.70 -51.3
FEDERAL BANK 42.80 87.55 -51.1
TV18 BROADCAST 13.20 26.90 -50.9
SONA KOYO STEER. 38.70 78.60 -50.8
GE T&D INDIA 68.45 138.95 -50.7
BAJAJ FINSERV 4789.30 9709.50 -50.7
JINDAL STAIN. HI 35.55 72.05 -50.7
PC JEWELLER 8.70 17.60 -50.6
PARAG MILK FOODS 51.40 103.80 -50.5
INFIBEAM AVENUES 29.15 58.75 -50.4
AMARA RAJA BATT. 382.80 769.90 -50.3
AU SMALL FINANCE 585.00 1173.45 -50.2
APOLLO TYRES 78.85 158.15 -50.1

First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 12:55 IST

