20 stocks surged over 100% in past two election years; beat indices in 2019

20 stocks including Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement, SRF, and recorded an over 100 per cent returns in the past two consecutive calendar years and have outperformed the market thus far in the calendar year 2019 (CY19).

As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections enter their final lap, with polling for only one of the seven phases left, all eyes are now on the outcome, which will be known on May 23.

The equity market is volatile ahead of results outcome, with the mid-and-small-cap indices down 9 per cent in past one month, while the broader S&P BSE500 index slipped 6 per cent and the benchmark S&P BSE down 5 per cent.

Thus far in CY19, the S&P BSE has risen 4 per cent, while the S&P BSE500 index has remained flat. However, there are 20 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index which have outpaced the market by surging 61 per cent thus far in CY19. These stocks gave multi-bagger returns in the previous two calendar years - 2009 and 2014.