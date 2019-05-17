JUST IN
This pharma stock has risen over 170% in 17 months
20 stocks surged over 100% in past two election years; beat indices in 2019

Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement, SRF, DCM Shriram and Greaves Cotton rallied over 100 per cent in the calendar year 2009 and 2014 and have outperformed the market thus far in 2019.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Stock markets. Photo: iStock
20 stocks including Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement, SRF, DCM Shriram and Greaves Cotton recorded an over 100 per cent returns in the past two consecutive election calendar years and have outperformed the market thus far in the calendar year 2019 (CY19).

As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections enter their final lap, with polling for only one of the seven phases left, all eyes are now on the outcome, which will be known on May 23.

The equity market is volatile ahead of election results outcome, with the mid-and-small-cap indices down 9 per cent in past one month, while the broader S&P BSE500 index slipped 6 per cent and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex down 5 per cent.

Thus far in CY19, the S&P BSE Sensex has risen 4 per cent, while the S&P BSE500 index has remained flat. However, there are 20 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index which have outpaced the market by surging 61 per cent thus far in CY19. These stocks gave multi-bagger returns in the previous two election calendar years - 2009 and 2014.


Heidelberg Cement, Cera Sanitaryware, HSIL, Somany Ceramics, Blue Star, KRBL, Kalpataru Power Transmission and JK Lakshmi Cement are the among the 13 stocks that have gained over 10 per cent so far in CY19.

Interestingly, of these 20 stocks, three companies are each from cement and sanitaryware manufacturing sectors. The list includes stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index, which account for nearly 93 per cent of the total market capitalisation of listed companies on the BSE.

DCM Shriram, the top gainer in the list, rallied 61 per cent so far in CY19. The company reported a six-fold jump in the consolidated net profit at Rs 293 crore in March quarter of FY19. It had posted a profit of Rs 51 crore during the same quarter last year.

The management said the chemical business, which accounted 36 per cent of total revenue, continues to record strong performance with continuous volumes growth and steady margins.

SRF hit a new high of Rs 2,814 on Wednesday, May 15, and has surged 38 per cent in CY19. The company reported 54 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 191 crore in March quarter on the back of healthy revenue growth. The consolidated revenue grew 29 per cent to Rs 2,072 crore on y-o-y basis.

Bajaj Finance hit a new high of Rs 3,298 on Friday, up 6 per cent on the BSE, gaining 18 per cent thus far in CY19. The company recorded a strong 57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at Rs 1,176 crore in March quarter. The company’s net interest income, or NII, grew 50 per cent at Rs 3,394 crore on YoY basis. Analysts, on an average, had expected profit of Rs 1,062 crore and NII of Rs 3,271 crore for the quarter.

Bajaj Finance's assets under management (AUM) rose 41 per cent to Rs 1.16 trillion, against analysts' expectations of 40 per cent over the previous year quarter.

In the previous election calendar year 2014, the stock rallied 121 per cent, while in 2009, it zoomed 408 per cent. Since January 2008, the share price of Bajaj Finance has skyrocketed 52,249 per cent from level of Rs 6.30, as compared to 288 per cent surge in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Company Election calendar year* Price on BSE in Rs
Name 2009 2014 2019# 31/12/2008 16/05/2019 %chg
Bajaj Finance 407.6 121.1 17.82 6.31 3111.80 49215
Vinati Organics 422.7 124.9 9.46 12.79 1804.95 14012
Cera Sanitaryware 173.0 153.7 21.01 32.90 2862.80 8602
KRBL 234.6 206.2 17.00 6.39 329.95 5064
Shree Cement 318.4 117.3 12.78 460.40 19412.85 4117
Somany Ceramics 165.9 165.0 12.22 9.06 366.95 3950
SRF 179.4 294.0 38.36 73.25 2765.15 3675
KEI Inds. 133.3 314.3 8.62 13.76 389.80 2733
Honeywell Auto 141.5 152.0 7.85 891.30 23710.15 2560
Sonata Software 164.0 209.4 9.45 16.10 332.50 1965
JK Lakshmi Cem. 302.0 413.3 15.65 17.50 340.60 1846
DCM Shriram 101.0 184.4 60.76 30.75 543.05 1666
Greenply Inds. 272.7 120.5 6.45 9.32 146.95 1477
Guj Fluorochem 106.6 223.0 5.30 63.10 946.35 1400
Heidelberg Cement 201.7 117.9 17.82 14.93 179.15 1100
Greaves Cotton 292.1 125.0 13.24 14.50 134.75 829
HSIL 168.8 233.3 10.22 29.50 257.75 774
Kalpataru Power 296.3 140.6 15.02 55.14 451.35 719
Blue Star 154.2 108.1 16.75 152.30 723.40 375
NCC 131.0 300.4 6.92 43.88 94.20 115
S&P BSE Sensex 81.03 29.89 3.67 9647.31 37393.00 288
S&P BSE 500 90.23 36.96 0.38 3596.85 14596.00 306
*Stock returns in election calendar years
#Returns till May 16, 2019
Source : CapitalinePlus

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 12:58 IST

