JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Share of direct plans in SIPs rises to 31% in three years, shows data
Business Standard

2022 tests investor patience: YTD returns mostly negative, shows data

The Nifty Smallcap 100 Index is currently down 15 per cent YTD

Topics
equity investors | stock markets | Nifty50

Samie Modak 

markets
While the maximum YTD upside generated by all the three indices has been less than 7 per cent, the downside has proved to be quite steep

The year 2022 has turned out to be a roller-coaster ride for equity investors. Of the 181 trading sessions, the year-to-date (YTD) returns for the Nifty50 Index has been positive only on 67 occasions, or 37 per cent of the time.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.