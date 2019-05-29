Adani Power, SpiceJet, ZEE and Sun Pharma among top stocks to track today

At 08:56 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 11,912, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Nifty50 index back home. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Nearly 650 companies including Adani Power are slated to declare their March quarter results for the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) today.

SpiceJet: The airline on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 56.3 crore in the quarter ended March 31 despite grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. has added 25 planes to its fleet and plans to include 35 more this financial year.

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 635.88 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2019. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,342.50 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZEE Entertainment: The Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group, expecting to raise more than the initial target from sale of its infrastructure assets, is looking at the option of selling a small stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for raising funds to repay loans.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 585.4 crore for the quarter ended March, a 10.8 per cent increase over the year-earlier period’s Rs 528.5 crore.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank May 27 reported a lower net loss of Rs 264.43 crore for the quarter ending March 2019 compared to Rs 622.25 crore in the year-ago period due to a decline in provisioning for bad loans.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers Tuesday reported a 13.24 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 208.01 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.