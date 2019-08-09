After lukewarm response to Spandana IPO, other MFIs re-evaluate IPO plans

Nearly a decade after shelving its initial public offering (IPO) plans, Spandana Sphoorty, a Hyderabad-based microfinance institute (MFIs), hit the capital market on August 5. The Rs 1,200 crore was overall subscribed 1.05 times on the final day.

While the Spandana managed to sail through, other are now once again re-evaluating the prospects of going for an IPO, given the choppy and lukewarm response of retail investors to the Spandana Only about 10 per cent of the shares in the IPO were subscribed by retail investors.

In the next few quarters, at least two other MFIs, Arohan and Muthoot Microfin are planning for an IPO.

According to Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin, the MFI will evaluate its plans to go for an IPO in the next two months based on the market situation. The MFI had obtained Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) approval for an IPO last October, and the licence is valid for one year. The MFI was earlier planning an IPO around January-February, but it postponed the plans due to unfavourable capital

“We are evaluating the situation, and will go for an IPO in next two months if the market situation improves. The present market condition is not too conducive for an IPO,” said Sayeed.

While Arohan has been contemplating an IPO since the last year, it’s looking at for beefing up capital through alternative sources.

“We are hopeful of filing an application for an IPO by Q4 of this year. At present we are internally doing a rejig of promoters’ holding, which is set to increase from nearly 33 per cent to 38 per cent ahead of the IPO. The proceeds will help us expand in newer geographies. The market is not buoyant now, and ideally one needs to wait for more stability before going for an IPO,” said Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director, Arohan.

As some of the top grow in size, beyond Rs 3,000 crore in terms of credit outstanding, many have been seeking to opt for an IPO.

Last year, CreditAccess Grameen got listed on the exchanges. Apart from this, Satin Creditcare Network is the other listed microfinance company after IndusInd Bank acquired Bharat Financial Inclusion in June.

After Bharat Financial, CreditAccess Grameen is the largest MFI, followed by Satin and Arohan, according to data available with Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN).

According to a top executive in the MFI sector, several mid-sized could also be thinking of tapping capital for funding. However, they are now seeking other ways of raising capital, mostly qualified institutional investments, due to adverse market conditions.

The MFI industry has been growing rapidly in the last few months. The industry's gross loan portfolio (GLP) stood at Rs 1,87,386 crore at the end of March, up 38 per cent year-on-year, according to MFIN data.

This apart, several small finance banks would need to mandatorily go for an IPO in the next few months to comply with Reserve Bank of India norms, which specify that a finance bank must be listed within three years of the launch of operations.

So far, three SFBs have listed on the stock markets — Equitas Financial Holdings Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank. Seven other SFBs would need to mandatorily go for an IPO.