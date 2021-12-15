Alphalogic Techsys to migrate from BSE Startup Platform to BSE Mainboard

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
Pune based boutique software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys Limited is set to become the First Startup to migrate from BSE Startup Platform to Mainboard of BSE.
The listing is scheduled for December 16, 2021.
Alphalogic Techsys was the First Startup to list on BSE Startup Platform in September 2019. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd raised funds in its initial public offer (ipo) in August 2019.
Since its listing in September 2019, the shares of Alphalogic Techsys delivered 212% returns to its investors. On Tuesday, the shares of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd was last trading in BSE at Rs. 35.50 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 30.10. The total number of shares traded during the day was 71040.
The Company has announced that it would be considering a proposal of fund raising by issuance of equity shares or any other securities through one or more permissible modes. The Company will also consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company in its meeting to be held on December 17, 2021.
Alphalogic Techsys works in the areas of SAAS, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence and Mobility.
What does this migration of Alphalogic Techsys Limited mean for the investors?
The company is migrating from the BSE start-up platform to the BSE mainboard, which means investors can now buy and sell even a single share of this company. Till now, if an investor wishes to buy shares of this company, one had to buy a lot of 11,840 shares. Starting December 16, investors can trade a minimum of one share of the company.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU