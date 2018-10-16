At Rs 7.37 trn, RIL beats TCS to become India's most valued firm by m-cap

Reliance Industries Tuesday again surpassed IT major TCS to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation.

At close of trade Tuesday, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7.3757657 trillion on the BSE, which was Rs 14.7126 billion more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7.3610531 trillion valuation.

Shares of RIL rose by 2.09 per cent to settle at Rs 1,163.65, while that of TCS ended 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,961.70 on the BSE.



Both RIL and TCS have been competing with each other for the most valued company status.

RIL and TCS are followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 5.413701800000001 trillion m-cap), ITC (Rs 3.4591824 trillion) and HUL (Rs 3.3429756 trillion) in the top five list.



The m-cap data of companies changes daily with stock price movement.