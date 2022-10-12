JUST IN
Avoid sectors having global exposure like IT, oil, gas: ICICI Securities
Red-hot defence stocks may have more legs to run, say analysts
Half of top 500 stocks trading below their 200-DMA, shows data
Weak volumes remain an overhang on Whirlpool, Q2 margins to be hit
Sebi issues std operating procedure for inter-operable regulatory sandbox
Apollo Micro Systems hits over 4-yr high on stable outlook; stock soars 15%
RBI rate hikes to have limited impact on Indian banks' profits: Moody's
Here's why IDFC, IDFC First Bank shares jumped up to 5% on Wednesday
Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed
Stock of this SS pipes producer has zoomed 100% against its issue price
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Red-hot defence stocks may have more legs to run, say analysts
Business Standard

Avoid sectors having global exposure like IT, oil, gas: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities Ltd on Wednesday said its one year forward Nifty target is 19,425 with sectorial bias towards banks, capital goods/infrastructure and automobiles

Topics
ICICI Securities | Investment | oil sector

IANS  |  Chennai 

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities Ltd on Wednesday said its one year forward Nifty target is 19,425 with sectoral bias towards banks, capital goods/infrastructure and automobiles.

It has suggested investors to avoid sectors like information technology (IT), oil and gas and metals as they have more global exposure.

The company has recommended Axis Bank, City Union Bank, Apollo Tyres, Eicher Motors, Coforge, Lemon Tree Hotels, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Laurus Labs, Container Corp, and Havells India stocks as its Muhurat 2022 picks.

In a report, ICICI Securities said the year 2022 has been marked by volatility on account of a wide variety of global new flows ranging from geopolitical issues, higher inflation (mainly food and energy), and hawkish action of central banks.

This has led to a decline in global equities, mainly in the US and Europe.

However, India has relatively outperformed global peers in terms of all economic parameters (capex spend, discretionary consumption, robust pick-up in banking activity, etc), the report notes.

The same is reflected across Indian equity markets.

"Going ahead, we believe Corporate India will likely deliver earnings growth in excess of 15 per cent over the next two years given the current economic milieu and provide a plethora of investing opportunities in Indian markets," ICICI Securities said.

However, sticky global inflation will keep central banks hawkish and India will be no exception.

Similar implications for global liquidity flows may create medium term volatility in Indian markets. However, if such a scenario materialises, then the same will be a strong opportunity to take exposure to Indian equities, the report said.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICICI Securities

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 21:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.