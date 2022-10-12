JUST IN
Weak volumes remain an overhang on Whirlpool, Q2 margins to be hit
Weak volumes remain an overhang on Whirlpool, Q2 margins to be hit

Volatility in commodity prices and rise in competitive intensity are expected to weigh on margins

Whirlpool
Most brokerages expect the company to post a 30-130 bps contraction in gross margins

The stock of consumer durables major Whirlpool of India has lost about 13 per cent from its highs in August on market share loss and concerns on profitability. The pressure on the stock could continue, given the muted volume recovery in entry level segments, underperformance compared to the sector and margins pressures in the September quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23).

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:28 IST

