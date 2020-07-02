Bad news for financiers: CVs in for a long haul, may be last to recover

Even as automobile sales on the whole have seen some recovery on month-on-month basis in June 2020 and was providing hopes, the commercial vehicle (CV) segment is playing spoilsport, not only for automobile makers but also for vehicle financiers. Analysts believe that in the long road to recovery for automobile sector, CVs will be the last to revive, and this is not good news for lenders.

The economic impact of Covid-19 is like a hard punch for the CV segment, which was already under pressure prior to the pandemic. Lower fleet utilisation, hike in vehicle prices amid transition to ...