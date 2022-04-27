Bajaj Finance shares fall over 7% to Rs 6,716 despite high consol profit

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries shares jump over 5%; Mcap zooms Rs 78,955 cr
Reliance Industries shares tumble 4%; mcap tanks by Rs 68,404 crore
Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps by over Rs 2.50 trillion
Markets rally: Mcap of BSE-listed firms touch record high of Rs 277.22 trn
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued companies tumble Rs 2.21 trillion
-
Shares of Bajaj Finance on Wednesday tumbled over 7 per cent even after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March.
The stock tanked 7.24 per cent to end at Rs 6,716.65 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 7.60 per cent to Rs 6,690.
At the NSE, it tumbled 7.24 per cent to Rs 6,716 apiece.
The company's market valuation declined by Rs 31,727.37 crore to Rs 4,06,645.63 crore on the BSE.
The stock was the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.
Buoyed by healthy consumer sentiments, Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit at Rs 2,420 crore in the three months ended March.
The figure is 80 per cent higher compared to Rs 1,347 crore posted in the year-ago period.
The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) also posted its highest-ever consolidated profit after tax at Rs 7,028 crore in the fiscal ended March 2022, up 59 per cent from the previous year, it said in a release.
In 2020-21, the net profit was at Rs 4,420 crore.
"In stock specific development, Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser despite the company reporting 79.67% rise in its net profit," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU