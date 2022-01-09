Mcap of eight of top-1O most valued firms jumps by over Rs 2.50 trillion

-
Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55 per cent.
Among the top ten, Infosys and Wipro emerged as the laggards.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed by Rs 46,380.16 crore to reach Rs 16,47,762.23 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 43,648.81 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,25,928.82 crore.
The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 41,273.78 crore to Rs 4,62,395.52 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 39,129.34 crore to Rs 8,59,293.61 crore.
The market capitalisation (Mcap) of ICICI Bank gained Rs 36,887.38 crore to Rs 5,50,860.60 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 27,532.42 crore to Rs 4,38,466.16 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 13,333.93 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,67,778.73 crore and the market capitalisation of HDFC jumped Rs 1,820.06 crore to Rs 4,70,300.72 crore.
In contrast, the market valuation of Infosys tumbled by Rs 32,172.98 crore to Rs 7,62,541.62 crore and that of Wipro dipped by Rs 2,192.52 crore to Rs 3,89,828.86 crore.
In the ranking of top-1O firms, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.
