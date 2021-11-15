Bajaj Finance, TCS likely to resume upward trend, says Vaishali Parekh

-
-
BUY
BAJAJ FINANCE
CMP: Rs 7,579
STOP LOSS: Rs 7,250
The stock has been in a rising trend since April 2021 and recently after a gradual correction and consolidation phase the stock has tested the base of the trendline support zone near Rs 7,400 levels and currently also has moved past the significant 50-EMA level to improve the bias. We anticipate further upside movement in the coming days and also with the RSI well placed with potential strength has indicated a positive bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 8,300-8,500 keeping the stop loss at Rs 7,250 level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY
TCS
CMP: Rs 3,526
TARGET: Rs 3,850-3,950
STOP LOSS: Rs 3,380
Recently, the stock has given a decent correction from the peak near Rs 4,000 zone and has bottomed out near the major trendline support zone of Rs 3,370 level with improvemnet in the bias as indicated by the positive candle patterns. Technically, with the chart looks attractive with the RSI also reversing the trend from the oversold zone signaling a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 3,850-3950 keeping the stop loss at Rs 3,380. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
