Bank of Maharashtra closes QIP, raises about Rs 404 crore from issue

-
ALSO READ
Indian Bank opens Rs 4000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 142.15/share
Poly Medicure gains 6% on successful fund raising via QIP issue
Max Healthcare Institute raises Rs 1,200 crore via QIP issue route
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
IndiaMART InterMESH shares surge 8% after launch of QIP issue
-
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) in which it raised about Rs 404 crore by allotting over 17 crore shares to eligible investors.
The issue committee of the board approved the closure of "the issue today i.e., July 16, 2021 pursuant to the receipt of application forms for an aggregate of 17,03,37,546 equity shares and the funds of Rs 403.70 crore in the escrow account from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs)," the bank said in a BSE filing.
The shares were allotted at Rs 23.70 apiece to the QIBs at a discount of 4.78 per cent to the floor price of Rs 24.89 per share, the bank said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU