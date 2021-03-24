Bank stocks lift indices after Supreme Court order on loan moratorium

-
ALSO READ
Sensex ends 280 pts up; bank stocks gain post SC verdict in moratorium case
Sensex, Nifty end higher as banks return to gains after early sell-off
MARKET: Sensex surges 593 pts amid broad-based buying; Nifty ends at 11,228
MARKETS: Indices end choppy trade higher; Sensex up 144 pts; RIL sinks 9%
Market Wrap, Oct 9: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
Equity indices regained their footing on Tuesday, propelled by banking stocks which surged after the Supreme Court declined to extend the the loan moratorium period and said complete waiver of interest is not possible.
Reversing last session's losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 280.15 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 50,051.44. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.35 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 14,814.75.
UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3.06 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries.
ONGC, PowerGrid, ITC, NTPC, M&M and HDFC were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.28 per cent.
ALSO READ: What Rs 1 lakh invested in top stocks exactly a year ago turned into now
The apex court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Centre’s and the RBI’s decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31 last year. A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the court cannot do judicial review of the Centre's financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.
It also directed no compound or penal interest be charged during the six-month moratorium period, but added complete waiver of interest is not possible as it will have huge financial implications.
“Domestic market ended the day on a strong footing supported by a rally in banking stocks amid weak cues from global markets. Sentiments in the banking stocks were lifted post Supreme Court’s order against granting interest waiver and extension of moratorium period,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “Its decision to not charge compound interest added a minor concern in the banking space.”
Sector-wise, BSE bankex, industrials, energy, realty, and power indices rose up to 1.51 per cent, while metal, FMCG, oil and gas and telecom indices closed with losses.
Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices climbed as much as 0.95 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU