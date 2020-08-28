Banking stocks rally on better earnings outlook; room seen for upside

The BSE Bankex ended with gains of almost 4 per cent, the most since March 13. It was also the highest close for the index since March 13. The benchmark rose 0.9 per cent, or 353 points, to end at 39467.31, highest close since February 27, while the index added 0.83 per cent to end at 11,655. Both the indices logged their six straight day of gain.

Four out of five top gainers were led by which rose 8.4 per cent, followed by and which rose 7.7 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively. The top five made a 300-point contribution to gains. Experts believe the earnings outlook for banks has improved sharply from what it was during March/April.

have been laggards at the bourses in the market rally due to expectations of severe asset quality pressure led by Covid-19-induced disruptions. While other top companies have seen their stock prices hit new record highs, banking shares are still down between 10 per cent and 50 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

However, UBS, in a note, said subsiding tail risks and recent underperformance creates room for upside in banking stocks. “Government and RBI relief measures in the past few months (additional liquidity infusion, guaranteed funding for SMEs, and loan restructuring rules for all segments) have reduced tail risks in the banking system. We believe NPL (non-performing loan or bad loan) risks are lower than our earlier estimates and new rules would give banks more time to build provisions,” it said adding that the downside risks for the sector are limited.

With this and better net interest margin outlook, the foreign brokerage has also revised its FY21 earnings estimated by up to 115 per cent for major banks like State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bank, among others.

Sanjiv Bhasin, director at IIFL Securities, also said, “Expectations of improvement in asset quality with regulatory support, better and lower valuations are supporting the rally in the banking stocks.” He expects banking stocks to outperform and thus, foresees the Nifty Bank index to reach to 27,000 mark by December, implying a further 10 per cent upside. Also, global liquidity is chasing emerging as the US dollar hits 3-year lows, Bhasin added.





Additionally, analysts said accelerating inflation may mean an end to the central bank’s interest rate-cutting cycle and thus boost prospects for banks. “Banks will come into focus in this re-inflation scenario. It will increase their net interest margin and is good from a business point of view. They make up a large part of the index and will lead the rally,” Sameer Kalra, strategist, Target Investing told Bloomberg.

What is further driving investor interest toward banking stocks is the recent capital infusion by banks like IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, etc. which some analysts believe is helping reduce balance sheet risk.

Yet, how the restructuring loans pan out going ahead over next 2-3 years would be key. Rohan Madora, analyst at Equirus Securities, however, said, “Stricter restructuring guidelines with time limitations will ensure only pandemic impacted cases will be restructured. Additionally, pace of economic recovery will be a key monitorable. Overall we believe slippage out of fresh restructured pool would be lower than the previous cycle wherein mainly leveraged large ticket infrastructure projects were restructured.” The jury is out on this.