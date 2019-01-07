Banks are unlikely to undertake major hikes in deposit rates: Expert

Pick-up in credit growth is definitely a positive for banks. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) data, as of December 21, the loan book of all scheduled banks rose 15 per cent year-on-year.

But on the flip side, credit-to-deposit ratio touched its highest level of 79 per cent in December 2018, amid slower growth in deposits (9 per cent). Does this indicate a challenging situation for banks in the near term amid an expected rise in deposit rates, which would weigh on their profitability? Probably, not.