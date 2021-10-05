Bitcoin tops $50,000 as BofA says crypto 'too large to ignore'

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans in US sending money home
El Salvador readies Bitcoin rollout with 200 ATMs for conversion
El Salvador becomes first nation to adopt bitcoin as legal currency
-
Bitcoin rallied above $50,000 as Bank of America Corp. strategists threw their weight behind crypto as a new asset class.
The rally brings prices to the highest since early September, when El Salvador rolled out the cryptocurrency as legal tender. Bitcoin was up 2.5% in early New York trading, and earlier touched $50,307.
The universe of digital assets is “too large to ignore,” wrote strategists including Alkesh Shah and Jessica Reif Ehrlich. “Our view is that there could be more opportunity than skeptics expect.”
The Bank of America report shows that enthusiasm for crypto is gaining traction on Wall Street despite its many controversies. Just last month, China issued a blanket ban on transactions and US financial watchdogs are investigating some of the biggest crypto exchanges.
ALSO READ: Cryptocurrencies post inflows for 7 straight weeks, led by bitcoin: Data
In the eyes of Bank of America, more regulation could be a positive for crypto in the long run. Once rules are established, the uncertainty over how to invest in crypto will be lifted, the strategists wrote.
Bitcoin has been slowly making its way back to its previous highs after a meltdown in May that was triggered by China’s clampdown on crypto mining. Prices are up more than 60% since a low in July.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU