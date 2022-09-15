Bridgewater's Ray Dalio expects stocks to fall 20% if rates rise to 4.5%

-
ALSO READ
Ray-Ban's billionaire owner Leonardo Del Vecchio passes away at 87
Billionaire's abrupt death leaves Dubai ruler to untangle messy inheritance
Billionaire Julian Robertson, hedge-fund guru to 'Tiger Cubs,' dies at 90
Elon Musk advises Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, work more
Drone start-ups: Adani to Ambani, billionaire Indians race for supremacy
-
Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has predicted a sharp plunge in stock markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.
"I estimate that a rise in rates from where they are to about 4.5 percent will produce about a 20 percent negative impact on equity prices," Bridgewater Associates' founder Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.
His comments came the day data showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August. The inflation data raised fears of another outsized interest rate hike next week and sent stock markets into a downward spiral.
"...interest rates will go up ... other markets will go down ... the economy will be weaker than expected," Dalio wrote.
"This will bring private sector credit growth down, which will bring private sector spending and, hence, the economy down with it."
Dalio's bearish view further ignites concerns about valuations in U.S. stocks.
While the S&P 500 index's forward price-to-earnings multiple is far below what it commanded at the start of the year, investors believe stock valuations may have to fall further to reflect the risks of rising bond yields and a looming recession.
Rising mortgage rates are already weighing on the housing sector as the average interest rate on the most popular U.S.
home loan rose above 6% for the first time since 2008.
A significant economic contraction will be required, but it will take a while to happen because cash levels and wealth levels are now relatively high, Dalio wrote.
"We are now seeing that happen. For example, while we are seeing a significant weakening in the interest rate and debt dependent sectors like housing, we are still seeing relatively strong consumption spending and employment."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU