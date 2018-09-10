BSE files petition with CERC for development of new power exchange in India

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank raises Rs 40 billion via bonds, money to be used to fund growth
Q1 results: Power Grid offers value, despite tariff concerns, stock gains
Troubled power corps irked over govt's move to export 300 Mw to Bangladesh
CERC mulls three-part tariff structure as plant load factor falls to 60%
CERC proposes payment based on supply to gencos
-
Leading stock bourse BSE along with PTC India and ICICI Bank have filed a petition with the power market regulator CERC for grant of license to set up a new power exchange.
The proposed exchange will leverage on experience and expertise of its stakeholders in their fields knowledge of the power sector, funding of power projects and associated infrastructure, setting-up and running various bourses and platforms in the country, BSE said in a statement Monday.
The proposed power exchange will offer the market participants a credible power trading platform.
"BSE along PTC India Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd have filed a petition with the CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) on September 7, 2018 for grant of license for setting up a new power exchange," the exchange said.
BSE -- formerly Bombay Stock Exchange- is Asia's oldest stock exchange and provides trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU