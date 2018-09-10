BSE files petition with CERC for development of new power exchange in India

Leading stock bourse BSE along with PTC India and have filed a petition with the power market regulator for grant of license to set up a new

The proposed exchange will leverage on experience and expertise of its stakeholders in their fields knowledge of the power sector, funding of power projects and associated infrastructure, setting-up and running various bourses and platforms in the country, BSE said in a statement Monday.

The proposed will offer the market participants a credible power trading platform.

"BSE along and Ltd have filed a petition with the (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) on September 7, 2018 for grant of license for setting up a new power exchange," the exchange said.

BSE -- formerly Bombay Stock Exchange- is Asia's oldest stock exchange and provides trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.