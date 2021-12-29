Bull run in equities to continue for few more years: ICICI Securities

-
ALSO READ
Brokerages, securities analysis industry good vehicles to ride bull-run
Decoded: What are bull and bear markets, and what is their significance?
ICICI Bank's Q1 net surges 78% to Rs 4,616 cr as provisions fall sharply
ICICI Bank hits record high post stellar Q1; slips later on profit booking
Domestic brokerages remain bullish on market; retail investors key driver
-
The ongoing bull market in Indian equities is expected to extend for the next few years with multifold gains, brokerage house ICICI Securities said in a report.
The prediction is based on historical evidence from the past three decades.
"Our Nifty target for CY22 is 21000 based on classical chart reading and bottom up prognosis of Nifty constituents, wherein strong support exists at the 15500 zone," the report said.
"While the midcap space is expected to extend its outperformance, we expect IT to lead the rally supported by cyclicals like capital goods, BFSI, real estate and auto. Our thesis is based on the following key observations."
There have been three mega bull cycles in the past 35 years lasting for three-to-four years time, it added.
The relative outperformance of midcap stocks is in mid-cycle of multi year bull phase, and is expected to get further amplified.
Besides, the brokerage house said that some of the top picks for 2022 are HCL Technologies, United Spirits, ABB, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Indian Hotel, SKF India, Jindal Stainless, Transport Corporation of India, Gabriel India.
The IT sector has been spearheading the ongoing bull run and HCL Technology has been in a steady uptrend post its multi year breakout in 2020.
HCL Technologies stocks are seen moving towards Rs 1,485. At Wednesday's close, the scrip traded at Rs 1,291.
--IANS
ad-rv/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU