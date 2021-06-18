Bull spread strategy on HCL Tech by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy HCL TECH JUNE 980 CALL at Rs 18.5 & simultaneously sell 1010 CALL at Rs 7.50

Lot Size: 700

Cost of the strategy: Rs 11 (Rs 7,700 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 13,300, if HCL Tech closes at or above 810 on 24 June expiry.

Breakeven point: Rs 991

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build-up in the HCL Tech Futures till now during the June series, where we have seen 5 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 0.6 per cent.



-- Stock price has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes.

-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and slopping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.