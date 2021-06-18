Bull spread strategy on HCL Tech by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
Buy HCL TECH JUNE 980 CALL at Rs 18.5 & simultaneously sell 1010 CALL at Rs 7.50
Lot Size: 700
Cost of the strategy: Rs 11 (Rs 7,700 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 13,300, if HCL Tech closes at or above 810 on 24 June expiry.
Breakeven point: Rs 991
Rationale:
-- We have seen long build-up in the HCL Tech Futures till now during the June series, where we have seen 5 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 0.6 per cent.
-- Stock price has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes.
-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and slopping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
