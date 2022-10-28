JUST IN
Busiest week for IPOs this year with four offers set to hit market

The last time four IPOs had hit market was in Dec 2021; latest rush notwithstanding, year 2022 has been lukewarm for IPOs with sustained FPI outflows, spike in volatility, correction in broader mkts

Topics
Stock Market | IPOs | initial public offering (IPO)

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

IPO
The bunch of IPOs come at a time when secondary market sentiments have improved

As many as four initial public offerings (IPOs) looking to cumulatively mop up Rs 4,120 crore will hit the market next week—making it the busiest week for IPOs this year in terms of number of deals launched. The last time four IPOs had hit the market was in December 2021. Hospital chain Global Health, FMCG major Bikaji Foods, financial services Fusion Micro and defence sector player DCX Systems are companies that will launch their share sales next week. The bunch of IPOs come at a time when secondary market sentiments have improved. The benchmark Sensex has rallied six per cent in the past one month. The latest rush notwithstanding, the year 2022 has been a lukewarm year for IPOs. Sustained outflows from foreign portfolio investors, spike in volatility and correction in the broader markets has weighed deal-making this year. So far this year, 22 companies have raised Rs 44,000 crore via IPOs. In comparison, 63 companies had raised a record Rs 1.19 trillion by way of IPOs during calendar 2021.

IPO season:Four companies looking to raise Rs 4,120 cr will launch their IPOs next week

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 17:44 IST

