Tech firm CAMS' public issue subscribed 1.9 times on second day
Business Standard

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on day 2

The firm is a manufacturer of specialised chemical products

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO was subscribed 12.65x on Tuesday, the second day of the issue.

The institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.37x, the HNI portion was subscribed 3.6x, and the retail bucket was subscribed 23x. The firm is a manufacturer of specialised chemical products.

First Published: Wed, September 23 2020. 01:00 IST

