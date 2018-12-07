JUST IN
Coal India, SAIL, Oil India, BHEL, Reliance Capital hit 52-week lows

Tata Motors, Balkrishna Ind, Deepak Fertilisers, HSIL, Jindal Stainless, Navkar Corp, Quess Corp, SPARC and Sundaram Clayton were among 20 stocks from the BSE500 index hitting 52-week lows today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Coal India, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Oil India, Tata Motors and Reliance Capital were among 20 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday.

Balkrishna Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals, Asahi India Glass, HSIL, Jindal Stainless, Orient Cement, Navkar Corporation, Quess Corp, Sun Pharma Advanced Research (SPARC) and Sundaram Clayton too touched their respective 52-week lows today.

Coal India hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 238, falling 6% in three days after the government offloaded more than two percentage point stake in the company to an asset management company (AMC).

The President of India, acting through the ministry of Coal, Government of India has sold 137.11 million equity shares representing 2.21% stake of Coal India to Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, as the AMC of the CPSE ETF mutual fund scheme. Post transaction, the Government of India’s holding in Coal India declined to 72.92%.

Reliance Capital was trading 2% lower at Rs 207, falling 11% in past three trading days on the BSE. Anil Ambani Group Company has interests in asset management and mutual funds; life, general and health insurance, commercial and home finance, equities and commodities broking, wealth management services, distribution of financial products, asset reconstruction and proprietary investments.

SAIL has dipped 4% to Rs 50.80, falling 25% in past one month amid fears of demand slowdown. The steel prices witnessed temporary weakness due to demand disruption on account of Assembly Elections in four major states i.e. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. A slowdown in China's domestic steel demand also impacted the prices.

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals hit two year low of Rs 147, down 31% in past one month, after it reported a 56% drop in net profit at Rs 190 million in September 2018 quarter (Q2FY19). The company said profitability was adversely impacted due to rupee depreciation and a significant rise in raw material prices.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ASAHI INDIA GLAS 246.30 246.25 250.00 30-Nov-18
B H E L 64.95 64.40 64.50 17-Jul-18
BALKRISHNA INDS 888.05 884.10 892.25 06-Dec-18
COAL INDIA 238.70 237.60 239.55 30-Nov-18
DEEPAK FERT. 147.00 146.85 149.40 06-Dec-18
HSIL 198.15 196.65 196.80 06-Dec-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 12.25 12.25 12.85 06-Dec-18
JINDAL STAIN. 34.10 34.05 34.65 06-Dec-18
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 45.15 44.80 48.20 06-Dec-18
OIL INDIA 178.60 178.40 180.15 05-Oct-18
ORIENT CEMENT 77.05 77.00 77.00 06-Dec-18
QUESS CORP 628.00 626.20 640.85 06-Dec-18
RELIANCE CAPITAL 208.00 207.25 209.00 06-Dec-18
S A I L 51.05 50.80 51.60 06-Dec-18
SOMANY CERAMICS 283.75 278.00 278.00 26-Nov-18
SPARC 205.75 204.40 209.85 06-Dec-18
SUNDARAM CLAYTON 3400.00 3400.00 3400.00 30-Nov-18
TATA GLOBAL 205.90 205.10 205.65 05-Dec-18
TATA MOTORS 162.85 160.75 161.40 06-Dec-18
TATA MOTORS-DVR 88.75 87.55 88.25 06-Dec-18



First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 10:54 IST

