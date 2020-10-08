Consumption of non-ferrous metals to dip 3-8% in 2020 due to Covid-19: Icra

-
ALSO READ
Domestic non-ferrous outlook negative as global metal prices crash: Icra
Negative rating actions on firms rises to 32% in Q1FY21 from 23%: Icra
India Inc's Q4 net profit takes a 22% hit due to Covid-19, says ICRA
Gilead's Covid-19 cure trial may yield results ahead of schedule: Report
Borrowings by states double to Rs 1.7 trn in Q1FY21 over Covid-19: Icra
-
Consumption of non-ferrous metals like copper and aluminium would contract significantly this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said on Thursday.
The pandemic has severely impacted the global automobile, construction and electrical machinery industries, which together contributes 75-85 per cent to the global non-ferrous metal demand, Icra said in a statement.
"Consequently, Icra expects that in the current calendar year, consumption of these metals would contract significantly, ranging from 3-4 per cent for copper and zinc; and up to 8 per cent for aluminium on a Y-o-Y basis," it said. However, prices of these three non-ferrous metals have strengthened sharply in the last five months.
The extent of recovery has varied factoring in the evolving demand-supply dynamics of the respective metal.
As demand for aluminium is the worst impacted among the three, its international prices are currently down by 2 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y ) basis, it said.
On the other hand, prices of copper and zinc have strengthened by 14 per cent and 2 per cent compared to the levels traded a year back.
The pandemic has not only impacted metal consumption, but has also disrupted mining activities of both copper and zinc ores, which has restricted availability of these metals in the physical market, it said.
The prevailing buoyancy in prices is a result of this disruption in metal supplies. Additionally, prices may also have received a support from financial deals on the metals. Such deals have turned lucrative under the current market dynamics, on the back of abundant liquidity in global markets. However, there is considerable uncertainty on both demand and supply conditions of non-ferrous metals globally.
Consequently, Icra believes that the resulting scenario would keep non-ferrous metal prices volatile, going forward, it said.
"The near-term outlook of global economy is adverse as the number of new COVID-19 cases remains high, and recurring outbreaks have been reported in many countries. Consequently, demand outlook of these metals too is negative, and sustainability of prices at current levels is doubtful purely based on fundamentals," Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU