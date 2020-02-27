JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi wants MFs to be agile in stress events, warns industry on mis-selling
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Wall Street opens in red, Dow falls 1.6%; S&P 500 down 1.7%

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 236.74 points, or 2.64%, to 8,744.03 at the opening bell

Reuters 

Wall street

Wall Street's main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 431.59 points, or 1.60%, at the open to 26,526.00. The S&P 500 opened lower by 53.85 points, or 1.73%, at 3,062.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 236.74 points, or 2.64%, to 8,744.03 at the opening bell.

The three indexes are now more than 10% below their record intraday highs hit earlier this month.

 
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU