Analysts see dull growth for Indian IT companies as US combats coronavirus

Indian information technology (IT) companies may see "flattish growth" this financial year as demand from US financial services, retail and energy sectors falls because of the coronavirus pandemic, said analysts on Monday.

IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro earn 21 per cent to 32 per cent of their revenue from BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, and the US accounts for over 50 per cent of their topline. Following the broader market movement (Nifty is down 24 per cent in the last one month), the Nifty ...