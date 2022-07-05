Crypto friendly Singapore mulls tougher restrictions amid meltdown

-
ALSO READ
Crypto lending platform Celsius lays off 150 employees amid worst meltdown
Cash starved Pakistan spends big on military despite financial meltdown
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Crypto markets down nearly 70% from peaks: Will the carnage continue?
Crypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg
-
The Singapore government is planning to introduce additional tough measures to safeguard consumers from the crypto meltdown, including restrictions on retail trading.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Minister in Charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that the recent market conditions clearly demonstrate the risks with prices of several cryptocurrencies dipping significantly, reports ZDNet.
The country, known for a crypto-friendly atmosphere, is now mulling over additional rules in cryptocurrency trading "necessary to safeguard the general public".
"MAS has been carefully considering the introduction of additional consumer protection safeguards. These may include placing limits on retail participation and rules on the use of leverage when transacting in cryptocurrencies," Shanmugaratnam said in a written response to a parliamentary question.
The Singapore authority in January this year restricted the marketing and advertising of cryptocurrency services in public places.
Since then, crypto providers have removed cryptocurrency ATMs and advertisements from public areas and public transport venues.
The European Union last week reached a provisional agreement on cryptocurrency regulations that aimed to "protect investors and preserve financial stability".
MAS in May announced plans to pilot use cases of asset tokenisation and assess the feasibility of autonomous trading powered by Blockchain technology.
In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week slammed unbacked crypto assets (such as Bitcoin), stablecoins and decentralised finance (DeFi) and crypto asset trading platforms, underscoring the need for regulatory guardrails to ensure financial stability and consumer and investor protection.
In its annual "Financial Stability Report" (FSR) 2022, India's central bank and regulatory body said that the early ramifications are reflected in the crypto ecosystem with one stablecoin losing almost all its value and another depegging from the US dollar.
It referred to the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies that threw many investors into a panic in May. In a crash, the once bullish TerraUSD and sister coin Luna had lost almost all their value, sending shock waves across the world.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that cryptocurrencies are a clear danger to the financial systems, adding that the world must be mindful of the emerging risks on the horizon.
--IANS
na/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU