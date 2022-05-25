Cryptocurrency tax firm CoinTracker announces foray into Indian market

-
ALSO READ
TECHART forays into Indian market; opens first store in Bengaluru
Eris sees a sweet spot as it forays into insulin market, eyes 10% share
Mukesh Ambani's net-zero plan: Inside RIL's unique energy transition story
Tata Motors forays into CNG segment; drives in CNG trims of Tiago, Tigor
Adani Ports forays into Bengal maritime sector, to operate berth at Haldia
-
Cryptocurrency portfolio tracking and tax compliance platform CoinTracker on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market.
The company's move also comes against the backdrop of the government mandating a 30 per cent taxation on such transactions with effect from April 1.
Starting today, the crypto tax compliance and portfolio tracking products will be available to all crypto users across India, it said, while announcing the launch of its product in the country.
CoinTracker said users in India can now deal in crypto assets without worrying about the challenges associated with tracking, reconciliation, accounting and compliance.
"It can be challenging for folks to navigate the complexity of buying, holding and transacting with cryptocurrency and nearly impossible to comply with taxes without the right tool. We built CoinTracker to solve this problem seamlessly and are excited to deliver our offering in India.
"We plan to rapidly expand our integrations and partnerships with all the popular exchanges and tax products used in India in the coming months, and ultimately work together to help enable mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency in India," Jon Lerner, CEO of CoinTracker, said.
The company recently received a USD 100 million Series A funding which it is using it to build products and expand into regions like India.
Lerner said the company will also expand its employee base in India. With 65 employees globally, Lerner said CoinTracker will recruit over 200 people in a year's time, of which 10 per cent will be from India.
CoinTracker said the crypto ecosystem has grown from zero to USD 2 trillion in its first decade and is on a trajectory to surpass USD 10 trillion in the next decade.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU