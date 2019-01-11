JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Exide, LIC Housing Finance
Business Standard

Derivative strategy on Divi's Lab by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Derivative strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities

Buy Divi's Lab JANUARY Future at Rs 1525

Stop loss: Rs 1,505

Target: Rs 1,555

Rationale:

-- The long build-up is seen in Divi's Lab Futures’ yesterday where we have seen Rise in Open Interest with a price rise of 3%.

-- The stock price has given a breakout on the daily chart by closing above the 1495 level on the daily charts.

-- Divi’s Lab is trading above its 5,20 and 200 day SMA, Indicating bullish trend for the short to medium term.

-- The stock price is making bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts since June 2017.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are also Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 06:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements