Derivative strategy on Divi's Lab by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities

Buy Divi's Lab JANUARY Future at Rs 1525

Stop loss: Rs 1,505

Target: Rs 1,555

Rationale:

-- The long build-up is seen in Divi's Lab Futures’ yesterday where we have seen Rise in Open Interest with a price rise of 3%.

-- The stock price has given a breakout on the daily chart by closing above the 1495 level on the daily charts.

-- Divi’s Lab is trading above its 5,20 and 200 day SMA, Indicating bullish trend for the short to medium term.

-- The stock price is making bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts since June 2017.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are also Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.