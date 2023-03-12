JUST IN
IDFC Mutual Fund rebrands itself as Bandhan MF, fund house unveils new logo
Business Standard

Eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.03 trn in market-cap; RIL, ICICI hit hard

Eight of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,03,732.39 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank taking the biggest hit

Topics
Markets | Reliance Industries | BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Eight of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,03,732.39 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank taking the biggest hit amid an overall weak trend in equities.

During the holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 673.84 points or 1.12 per cent amid concerns over the quantum of the next interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Barring Bharti Airtel and ITC, eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of Reliance Industries plummeted by Rs 41,878.37 crore to Rs 15,71,724.26 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The mcap of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 18,134.73 to Rs 5,88,379.98 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked by Rs 15,007.38 to Rs 8,86,300.20 crore, and that of State Bank of India eroded by Rs 12,360.59 to Rs 4,88,399.39 crore.

HDFC's market valuation diminished by Rs 6,893.18 crore to Rs 4,77,524.24 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) valuation slumped by Rs 4,281.09 to Rs 12,18,848.31 crore.

Infosys's valuation declined by Rs 3,555.83 to Rs 6,19,155.97 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 1,621.22 crore to Rs 5,78,739.57 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel added Rs 5,071.99 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,31,230.51 crore.

The mcap of ITC surged Rs 4,036.2 crore to Rs 4,81,922.33 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:53 IST

