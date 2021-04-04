Eight of top-10 most valued firms add cumulatively over Rs 1.2 trn in m-cap

JUST IN
Press Trust of India 

Photo: Shutterstock

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,28,503.47 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading from the front.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 36,158.22 crore to reach Rs 11,71,082.67 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued companies.

Infosys added Rs 20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 5,90,229.35 crore and Hindustan Unilever saw its valuation rise by Rs 19,842.83 crore to Rs 5,63,767.05 crore.

Reliance Industries gained Rs 17,401.77 crore to Rs 12,81,644.97 crore and State Bank of India added Rs 12,003.6 crore to Rs 3,30,701.48 crore.

ICICI Bank''s valuation rallied Rs 10,681.76 crore to Rs 4,10,775.37 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank''s m-cap rose by Rs 6,301.56 crore to reach Rs 3,57,573.74 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 5,236.49 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,17,563.53 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 3,142.29 crore to Rs 8,19,474.22 crore and that of HDFC dipped by Rs 171.38 crore to Rs 4,56,569.82 crore.

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,021.33 points or 2 per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Monday and Friday for holidays.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance. PTI SUM MKJ MKJ

First Published: Sun, April 04 2021. 10:29 IST

