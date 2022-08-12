F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on Lupin

JUST IN
The technical analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying Lupin 700 Call and simultaneously selling 720 Call for the August series.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Lupin
Lupin

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on LUPIN

Buy LUPIN (25-August Expiry) 700 CALL at Rs 15 & simultaneously sell 720 CALL at Rs 8

Lot Size 850

Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 5,950 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 11,050 if LUPIN closes at or above 720 on 25 August expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 707

Approx margin required Rs 26,000

Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in Lupin futures during the August series till now, where we have seen 30 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 7 per cent.
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it has closed at its highest level since May 17, 2022.
  • The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day EMAs.
  • The RSI(11) oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 08:27 IST

