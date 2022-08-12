F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on Lupin

-
Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on LUPIN
Buy LUPIN (25-August Expiry) 700 CALL at Rs 15 & simultaneously sell 720 CALL at Rs 8
Lot Size 850
Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 5,950 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 11,050 if LUPIN closes at or above 720 on 25 August expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 707
Approx margin required Rs 26,000
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in Lupin futures during the August series till now, where we have seen 30 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 7 per cent.
-
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it has closed at its highest level since May 17, 2022.
-
The short-term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day EMAs.
- The RSI(11) oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
