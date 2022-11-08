Financial markets closed today for holiday, to resume trading on Nov 9

-
India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a domestic holiday.
Markets will resume trading on Nov. 9, Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 index finished 0.47% higher at 18,202.80 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.39% to 61,185.15. Both the indexes closed at over nine-month high.
The Indian rupee jumped 0.63% to a session-high of 81.92 per dollar on Monday and also closed at that level, its highest since Oct. 3, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.4342%.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 09:30 IST
