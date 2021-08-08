FPIs return to equities, invest Rs 975 crore in first week of August

-
ALSO READ
FPIs pull out Rs 6,452 crore so far in May amid second wave of Covid
Nomura sees Nifty at 15,340 by March'22; sees risks to FII flows in FY22
Value of FPI, LIC and retail holdings hits record highs in Q4, shows data
Shareholding of FPIs in listed companies at five-year high, shows data
FPIs invest Rs 8,000 cr in Indian markets in just four trading sessions
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a comeback to India's equities segment and made a net investment of Rs 975 crore in the first week of August.
The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.
The week-ended Friday witnessed surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs.
On August 5, the Sensex touched a record high of Rs 54,717.24 crore.
The market surged in line with the global cues and on the back of robust Q1 earnings.
With the return of investments in August, net FPI investments into equities segment in 2020 have again breached the Rs 50,000 mark.
The net FPI investment into the equities segment in 2020 stood at Rs 50,011 crore, as per NSDL data.
--IANS
rrb/sn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU