JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Hero MotoCorp, M&M rise 5% post October sales
Business Standard

Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank logs 3rd straight quarterly loss at Rs 45 bn

The loss was much bigger than an estimated average loss of Rs 14.38 billion based on the views of 13 analysts

Reuters 

Punjab National bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a third straight quarterly loss on Friday, as India's second-largest state lender by assets set aside more money to account for a massive fraud.

Net loss came in at Rs 45.32 billion ($622.74 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 5.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

The loss was much bigger than an estimated average loss of Rs  14.38 billion based on the views of 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

PNB said earlier this year that staff at a Mumbai branch issued fake bank guarantees between 2011 and 2017 to help the firms of Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi raise billions of dollars in foreign credit.

 
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements