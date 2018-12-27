Fund raising via equity market routes plummets 60% to Rs 637.44 bn in 2018

Indian companies have raised Rs 637.44 billion through various equity market routes in 2018, a slump of 60 per cent from the all-time high of Rs 1.6 trillion garnered in the preceding year, according to data analytics major

Apart from equity, firms have also mopped up Rs 299.44 billion through public issuance of bonds during the year.

Out of the cumulative Rs 637.44 billion garnered through public in 2018, a large chunk or Rs 332.44 billion has been mopped up from initial public offers (IPOs).

Besides, qualified institutional placement (QIP) accounted for Rs 160.77 billion, offer-for-sale (OFS) through stock exchange mechanism got Rs 10,678 crore and Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) helped raise Rs 31.45 billion.

As per the report, 24 mainboard IPOs collectively raised Rs 30,959 crore. This was a decline from Rs 671.47 billion raised through 36 IPOs in 2017.

However, small and medium enterprise (SME) platform witnessed hectic activities in the IPO space, raising Rs 22.54 billion in 2018, much higher than Rs 16.79 billion collected last year.

According to Pranav Haldea, the overall response from the public to the mainboard IPOs in 2018 was good.

The largest IPO this year was from for Rs 44.73 billion.

Many IPOs received mega response including that of Apollo Micro Systems, which was subscribed by 176 times, followed by (115 times), (67 times), (60 times), (14 times) and (11 times).

Of the 24 IPOs which got listed, gave a return of 65 per cent followed by (65 per cent), (44 per cent), (28 per cent), (27 per cent) and 15 per cent each by and

However, given the correction in the in the second half of the year, 15 of the 24 IPOs are presently trading below the issue price.

Going into 2019, not too much action is expected in the first half of the year till the conclusion of the general elections, despite the fact that the is huge, as 59 firms already have Sebi's approval for Rs 631.70 billion-IPO and another 19 companies looking to raise Rs 18,067 crore are awaiting the regulator's go-ahead, Haldea added.

The report said fund raising through OFS fell to Rs 106.78 billion in 2018 from Rs 180.94 billion last year. The largest OFS was that of in October this year (Rs 52.74 billion) followed by (Rs 1,846 crore).

A total of 25 companies mobilised Rs 16,677 crore through QIPs. This was 73 per cent lower than Rs 61,148 crore raised in the previous year. The largest QIP of 2018 was from that raised Rs 3,500 crore.