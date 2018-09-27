Garden Reach Shipbuilders extends IPO closure by 3 days, revises price band

State-owned & Engineers Ltd revised the price band for its (IPO) to raise up to 3.45 billion rupees ($47.64 million) and extended the subscription offer by three days.

The received weak response from investors with only 67 per cent of the shares on offer being subscribed on the closing day on Wednesday.

Investors bid for about 19.7 million shares, compared with the 29.2 million shares the government had put on the block, stock exchange data as of 1130 GMT showed on Wednesday.

The defence shipbuilder revised the lower end of its price range to 114 rupees from 115 rupees, while the upper end was maintained at 118 rupees for the

Garden Reach also extended the subscription offer till Oct 1, it said late on Wednesday.

The government had initially planned to sell 20 million shares.

The company's financials do not depict any particular growth trend given the "lumpy" nature of the cyclical ship-building business, Centrum Wealth Research said in a pre- note.

The offering is part of the government's plan disclosed last year to sell up to 25 per cent of its stake in four state-owned companies under the control of the department of defence.

Earlier this year, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's IPO did not manage to get a full subscription, prompting the state-run military aircraft manufacturer to price its offer at the bottom end of the range, and raising a lower-than-expected 41.13 billion rupees for the government.

IDBI Capital & Securities and YES Securities (India) were managing the IPO.