Markets » News
ESAF SFB refiling draft papers for IPO, will finish process by Dec
GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Geopolitical situation a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes: Analysts

According to reports, North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised tensions in the region

Topics
Markets | Global Markets | US Federal Reserve

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Geopolitical situation a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes: Analysts

An escalation in the already simmering tensions between North and South Korea, China and Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine could prove to be a bigger worry for the markets over the next few months rather than central bank policy action, said analysts. The markets, they said, are still not fully factoring in this possibility.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 12:17 IST

`
