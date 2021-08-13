Global cryptocurrency market hits $2 trillion, Bitcoin surges again

-
ALSO READ
What Beijing's new crackdown means for cryptocurrencies in China
Tiger Global makes its first India cryptocurrency firm investment
European stocks edge higher despite tapering talk; cryptos bounce back
Led by Bitcoin, global cryptocurrency market crosses $2 tn for first time
Chinese banks promise to step up cryptocurrency ban
-
As the global cryptocurrency market hit $2 trillion for the first time in nearly three months, the industry players on Friday said the surge in the market cap indicates a wider acceptance of crypto assets across the globe, including in India.
Bitcoin has crossed the $46,000 mark (more than Rs 34 lakh for single coin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than $848 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
"The world's oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has witnessed a fantastic rally recently and the latest Ethereum upgrade, also known as London Hard Fork, has boosted the Ether price," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.
Crypto assets are moving towards becoming mainstream with many brands around the world accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
"The current bull run is expected to continue, and we are highly optimistic that Bitcoin will hit the $100,000 mark by the end of this year," Thakral said in a statement.
In India, Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has witnessed a massive 2,648 per cent growth in user signups from tier 2 and 3 cities in the country, observing higher participation from women from smaller towns compared to their urban counterparts.
The cryptocurrency exchange currently has more than 7.3 million users and has clocked over $21.8 billion in trading volume in 2021 till date.
"Crypto has immense potential to remove the financial barriers for rural India, and provide cheaper access to capital, more online jobs," Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX had said.
There are more than 1.5 crore Indians holding over Rs 1,500 crore worth crypto assets.
According to industry experts, crypto may become the most important asset class of the 21st century.
--IANS
na/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU