Global cues, monsoon, vaccination to drive markets this week: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Monsoon likely to be delayed by 2 days, may hit Kerala by June 3: IMD
Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI crude highest since 2018
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy trumps demand concerns
Here's why Bhavik Patel of Tradebulls thinks Brent crude may hit $80 soon
-
With no major domestic macroeconomic data to be released this week, the equity market trend will be determined by global cues, pace of monsoon and the vaccination drive, analysts said.
The expiry of monthly derivatives contracts may add to volatility, they added.
"Markets are likely to spend some more time in a range and we expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled derivatives expiry of June month contracts. With no major event, participants will be closely eyeing the global markets for cues.
"Besides, the progress of monsoon and updates on the vaccination drive will also be in focus," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Going ahead, monsoon and the pace of vaccination would decide the further direction of the market."
During the previous week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 130.31 points or 0.24 per cent. Global equities were caught off guard last week after the US Federal Reserve signalled earlier-than-expected rate hikes.
"Investors will be watching the progress on daily caseload, vaccination ramp-up and monsoon progress in the near term," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.
Besides, movement of Brent crude, rupee and foreign fund inflows would also be tracked by investors.
"The market is likely to continue in the consolidation phase for a short while," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU